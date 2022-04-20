BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Trading Up 5.7%

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.85. Approximately 3,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 160,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BuzzFeed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,907,000. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,995,000. Founder Collective GP LLC bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in BuzzFeed in the 4th quarter valued at $1,031,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter valued at about $688,000.

BuzzFeed Company Profile

BuzzFeed, Inc, a tech-powered media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social Web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed News for young readers; Tasty, a platform for shareable content; HuffPost, a publisher of online news and media content; and Complex Networks that offers urban culture content of fashion, food, music, sneakers, and pop culture, as well as As Is for beauty, BringMe! for travel, Goodful for health and wellness, Nifty for home, and BuzzFeed Parents for family.

