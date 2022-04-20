Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,225 ($28.95).
BRBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,960 ($25.50) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,940 ($25.24) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.67) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st.
In other Burberry Group news, insider Carolyn McCall purchased 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,849 ($24.06) per share, for a total transaction of £332.82 ($433.02). Also, insider Matthew Key purchased 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($20.57) per share, for a total transaction of £49,643.40 ($64,589.38). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,158 shares of company stock worth $13,062,622.
Burberry Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.
