Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,225 ($28.95).

BRBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,960 ($25.50) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,940 ($25.24) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.67) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

In other Burberry Group news, insider Carolyn McCall purchased 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,849 ($24.06) per share, for a total transaction of £332.82 ($433.02). Also, insider Matthew Key purchased 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($20.57) per share, for a total transaction of £49,643.40 ($64,589.38). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,158 shares of company stock worth $13,062,622.

Burberry Group stock traded up GBX 19 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,630 ($21.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,331,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of £6.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,743.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,813.41. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,534.50 ($19.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,267 ($29.50).

Burberry Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.