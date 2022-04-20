Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Trading Down 1.7%

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$10.15 and last traded at C$10.15. 717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.33.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Builders Capital Mortgage from C$10.70 to C$10.86 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.18.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

