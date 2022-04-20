BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 112,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRT. StockNews.com began coverage on BRT Apartments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley upgraded BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 29.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRT traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $24.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,606. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 90.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.86%.

BRT Apartments Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

