Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRO. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth $54,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRO stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.77. 14,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,811. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.44. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.81%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

