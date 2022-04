Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 25,535 shares.The stock last traded at $54.52 and had previously closed at $55.23.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAMR. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 1,390.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. 43.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

