Brokerages Set WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Price Target at $13.88

Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get WM Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MAPS opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58. WM Technology has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $22.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAPS. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,658,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WM Technology by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 131,176 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of WM Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.