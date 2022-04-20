Brokerages Set WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Price Target at $13.88

Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.88.
Several brokerages have weighed in on MAPS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ MAPS opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58. WM Technology has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $22.24.
WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.
