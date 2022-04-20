Brokerages Set Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) PT at $400.00

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $400.00.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on Topdanmark A/S from 365.00 to 400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Topdanmark A/S alerts:

Shares of TPDKY stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45. Topdanmark A/S has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $6.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.3345 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

About Topdanmark A/S (Get Rating)

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, offers life and non-life insurance products and services in Denmark. The company operates through three segments: Private, SME, and Life. It offers illness and accident, health, workers' compensation, motor, fire and property, liability, tourist assistance, and other insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes to individual households, agricultural and SME businesses, and private customers under the Topdanmark and Coop Forsikringer brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Topdanmark A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topdanmark A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.