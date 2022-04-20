Brokerages Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) PT at GBX 4,865.50

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,865.50 ($63.30).

BKG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,120 ($53.60) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.15) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,429 ($70.63) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,550 ($59.20) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($61.80) to GBX 4,550 ($59.20) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of BKG stock traded up GBX 19 ($0.25) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,987 ($51.87). 213,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,443. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3,490 ($45.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,232 ($68.07). The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.47 billion and a PE ratio of 9.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,911.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,254.04.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

