Brokerages Set Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Price Target at $52.89

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.89.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRC. Raymond James decreased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $47.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,458. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.02. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $43.65 and a 1 year high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 27.80%. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.50%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

