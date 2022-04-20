Brokerages Set Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) PT at $30.25

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

SAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth $281,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAR traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,601. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 51.08%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

