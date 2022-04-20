Brokerages Set PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Target Price at C$20.29

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.51.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSK. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$162,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 640,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,438,697.16.

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$18.79 on Friday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$12.51 and a 1 year high of C$19.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$100.60 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.36%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

