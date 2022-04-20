Brokerages Set Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Price Target at $74.69

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.69.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NHYDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 68.00 to 69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

OTCMKTS NHYDY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,624. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

