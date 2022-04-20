Brokerages Set Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) PT at $310.26

Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $310.26.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.02. The stock had a trading volume of 16,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,778. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.26. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $238.62 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

