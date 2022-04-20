Brokerages Set MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Target Price at $26.70

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.70.

MAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$30.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of MAG opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.40 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 59,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

