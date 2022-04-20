Brokerages Set Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Target Price at $99.89

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.89.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the first quarter valued at $3,420,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 5.9% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 13,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 15.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOGI traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $71.02. The company had a trading volume of 804,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,735. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $67.36 and a 12-month high of $140.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.63. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

