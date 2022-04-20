Brokerages Set Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) PT at $28.50

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.59.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($32.80) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.00 ($33.33) price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($35.48) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.00 ($34.41) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $35.63. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.77.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4683 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.89%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.