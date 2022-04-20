Brokerages Set JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Target Price at $96.29

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.29.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on JD.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com stock traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.38. 297,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,581,916. JD.com has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $92.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.95 and a beta of 0.65.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QVT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 212.8% in the third quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 96,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 65,548 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 140.1% in the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 34,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 134.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 548,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,657,000 after purchasing an additional 314,664 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 126.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.com (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.