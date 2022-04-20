Brokerages Set Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Price Target at $31.00

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COLL shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

COLL stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.17. 4,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,198. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $616.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $25.66.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($1.59). The firm had revenue of $27.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.75 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 4.07%. On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $228,179.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 361,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 214,900 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 80,075 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

