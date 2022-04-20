Brokerages Set Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Target Price at C$131.38

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$132.63.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Monday.

CCA opened at C$113.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$104.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$103.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.42. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$95.50 and a 52 week high of C$123.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

