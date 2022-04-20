Brokerages Set Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target at $18.58

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.58.

CADNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Cascades from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins downgraded Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut Cascades to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Cascades alerts:

OTCMKTS:CADNF remained flat at $$10.17 during midday trading on Friday. Cascades has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.