Brokerages Set Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Target Price at $33.14

Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CADE. TheStreet lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of CADE traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.01. 12,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.28. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $34.24.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $375.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.56 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 30,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 355.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 24,864 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth $45,277,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

