Brokerages Set Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Price Target at C$43.46

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.46.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BEP.UN. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$46.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

TSE BEP.UN traded down C$0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$46.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,027. The firm has a market cap of C$12.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.89. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of C$39.24 and a twelve month high of C$52.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.07%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

