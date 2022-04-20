Brokerages Set BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target at $46.43

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BBIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Douglas A. Dachille acquired 10,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $81,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,259,000 after purchasing an additional 123,147 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 672.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,286,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,497 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,050,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 589,880 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $15,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $10.80 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 million. The business’s revenue was down 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BridgeBio Pharma (Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.