Brokerages Set Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Target Price at $164.86

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVLR. TheStreet cut shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $58,978.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,859,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 586,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,490,088.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,687 shares of company stock worth $4,605,674. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 1.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 50.9% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter valued at $1,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVLR traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,093. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -62.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Avalara has a 12 month low of $74.28 and a 12 month high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avalara will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

