Brokerages Set Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) PT at $91.67

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AA. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

In other Alcoa news, VP Molly S. Beerman sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $806,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Alcoa stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.90. 128,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,712,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.87. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 2.30.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

