Brokerages Expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) will report $2.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.26. Universal Health Services reported earnings per share of $2.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year earnings of $12.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.41 to $12.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $14.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.58 to $14.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Universal Health Services.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UHS. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.58.

Shares of UHS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.46. The company had a trading volume of 524,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,259. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,455,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 90.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,340 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $226,949,000 after buying an additional 1,051,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Universal Health Services by 619.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,985,000 after buying an additional 770,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,187,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Health Services (UHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.