Brokerages Expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to Post $0.46 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.43. The Hain Celestial Group reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cfra reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.46. The company had a trading volume of 635,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,870. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $31.88 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $12,610,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

