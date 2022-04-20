Brokerages Expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.37 Billion

Analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) to report $7.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.38 billion. salesforce.com reported sales of $5.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year sales of $31.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.49 billion to $32.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $37.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.05 billion to $38.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover salesforce.com.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

Shares of CRM traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.63. The company had a trading volume of 104,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,277,664. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.52. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $185.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $90,750.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,644 shares of company stock worth $34,176,307. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $586,785,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on salesforce.com (CRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.