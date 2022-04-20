Brokerages Expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Orchard Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Orchard Therapeutics.

ORTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

ORTX traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.70. 580,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,568. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.43. The company has a market cap of $88.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 21.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 13,124 shares during the period. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

