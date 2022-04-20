Brokerages Expect Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Analysts expect Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mastech Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.39. Mastech Digital posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mastech Digital.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $59.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.91 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mastech Digital in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MHH traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.08. 31 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,717. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $242.99 million, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Mastech Digital has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

