Brokerages Expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) will report $1.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96. Helen of Troy posted earnings of $1.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $11.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $13.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Helen of Troy.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HELE shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Helen of Troy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,992,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Helen of Troy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,576,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,844,000 after purchasing an additional 23,720 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Helen of Troy by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,261,000 after purchasing an additional 30,465 shares in the last quarter.

HELE stock traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.00. 2,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $189.65 and a 52 week high of $256.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.29. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

