Brokerages Expect Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenwich LifeSciences will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Greenwich LifeSciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ GLSI opened at $16.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.83. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $48.96.

In other news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.59 per share, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 12,300 shares of company stock worth $237,516. Insiders own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 1,776.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 21.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

