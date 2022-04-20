Brokerages Expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $405.18 Million

Brokerages forecast that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) will post $405.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $399.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $409.60 million. CarGurus posted sales of $171.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

CARG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $357,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,827. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 241,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth $35,806,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,870 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus stock traded down $5.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,695,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,808.00, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $50.03.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

