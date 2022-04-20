Brokerages Expect Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Archaea Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.16. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Archaea Energy will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Archaea Energy.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.05 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LFG. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

In other Archaea Energy news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $254,622,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Archaea Energy by 2,693.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LFG opened at $22.07 on Friday. Archaea Energy has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94.

Archaea Energy Company Profile

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

