Brokerages Anticipate VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) to report $33.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for VTEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.21 million and the highest is $34.00 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VTEX will report full year sales of $160.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $159.98 million to $160.27 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $204.22 million, with estimates ranging from $198.33 million to $210.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow VTEX.

Get VTEX alerts:

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 30.91% and a negative net margin of 48.11%. The company had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.32 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on VTEX in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on VTEX in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Shares of NYSE:VTEX traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.82. 275,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,141. VTEX has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the third quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the third quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the third quarter worth $39,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VTEX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 91,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the third quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

VTEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VTEX (VTEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.