Brokerages Anticipate Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Will Post Earnings of $7.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $7.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.79 and the highest is $7.89. Virtus Investment Partners posted earnings of $6.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will report full-year earnings of $34.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.52 to $35.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $36.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.74 to $39.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Virtus Investment Partners.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 36.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $393.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS traded up $10.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.60. 38,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,472. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $197.24 and a 12 month high of $338.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.03%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, Director W Howard Morris bought 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $231.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

