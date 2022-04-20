Brokerages Anticipate The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) to post $2.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.52 billion. Hershey reported sales of $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hershey will report full year sales of $9.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.94 billion to $10.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.68. The stock had a trading volume of 887,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,097. Hershey has a one year low of $157.94 and a one year high of $231.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $207,203.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $56,597.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,018,187 shares of company stock valued at $207,120,300 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth $142,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 19.8% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 717.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 0.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 5.1% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

