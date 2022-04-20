Brokerages Anticipate Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $119.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $119.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.10 million to $138.41 million. Summit Hotel Properties reported sales of $57.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year sales of $549.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $513.10 million to $642.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $632.87 million, with estimates ranging from $571.77 million to $714.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Shares of INN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. 838,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.19. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $10.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 59,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 217,777 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 60.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 62.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 809,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 310,476 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Hotel Properties (Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.