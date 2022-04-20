Brokerages Anticipate Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.49 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) will report sales of $7.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.52 billion. Mondelez International reported sales of $7.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year sales of $29.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.57 billion to $30.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.55 billion to $31.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

MDLZ traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.73. 8,234,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,414,162. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.46. The company has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,301,000 after buying an additional 456,083 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 41,235,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,096,000 after buying an additional 342,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,557,000 after buying an additional 549,590 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,753,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,250,000 after buying an additional 82,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.