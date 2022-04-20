Brokerages Anticipate Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.38. Gentex reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.65.

Gentex stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,048. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.83. Gentex has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In other news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 14,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $453,305.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $57,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,354 shares of company stock worth $5,206,731. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,586,000 after buying an additional 3,856,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gentex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,058,000 after purchasing an additional 65,579 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Gentex by 2.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,159,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,199,000 after purchasing an additional 126,233 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,633,000 after purchasing an additional 830,321 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,248,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,065,000 after purchasing an additional 992,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

