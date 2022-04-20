Brokerages Anticipate First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.42. First Bank reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. First Bank had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRBA. StockNews.com began coverage on First Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

FRBA traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.77. 630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,359. First Bank has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 13,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,507,000.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

