Brokerages Anticipate AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AirSculpt Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AirSculpt Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AirSculpt Technologies.

AIRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AirSculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 796 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,317. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. AirSculpt Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in AirSculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. The company provides fat removal procedures across treatment areas; and fat transfer procedures that use the patient's own fat cells to enhance the breasts, buttocks, hips, or other areas.

