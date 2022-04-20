BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Trading Up 3.5%

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.92. Approximately 1,098 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 573,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

BRSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSpire Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.71.

BrightSpire Capital ( NYSE:BRSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 75.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is presently -93.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in BrightSpire Capital by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,266 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 3,604.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,412 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,215,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 963,029 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $8,445,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,474,000. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

