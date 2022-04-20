Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Takes $1.39 Million Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Brunswick by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.62.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC stock traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.35. 869,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,012. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $72.71 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 19.29%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

