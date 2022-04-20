Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Sells 94 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,846 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $3.98 on Wednesday, hitting $188.46. 2,251,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,221,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.67 and its 200 day moving average is $176.24. The company has a market capitalization of $142.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.82%.

American Express Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.