Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases 317 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,670 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 23.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 16.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,062,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 42.6% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

NYSE:UNP traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $247.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,937,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,776. The company has a market capitalization of $155.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.29.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

