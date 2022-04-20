Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,287 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,101,000 after buying an additional 2,198,317 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cerner by 88.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,802,000 after buying an additional 1,229,201 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $89,543,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 8.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,522,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,986,000 after buying an additional 651,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cerner by 10.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000,000 after purchasing an additional 623,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CERN. Argus downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,014,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,687. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.11 and a 200 day moving average of $85.28. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $93.87.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Cerner’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

