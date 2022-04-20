Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 555,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,598,000 after buying an additional 63,842 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 9.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 125,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 26.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,223 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $6,580,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WTRG traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.83. 1,022,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,507. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average is $48.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.71 and a 1-year high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $535.69 million for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WTRG shares. Barclays raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. HSBC cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

