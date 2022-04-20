Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 122.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 994,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after purchasing an additional 547,632 shares in the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 47.2% in the third quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,596 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,364,000 after purchasing an additional 507,761 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 295.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 529,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,896,000 after acquiring an additional 395,556 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 29.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,418,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $72,017,000 after acquiring an additional 320,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 37.5% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 936,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,560,000 after acquiring an additional 255,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

FBC stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.64. 705,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,535. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.65 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.10). Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.41%.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

